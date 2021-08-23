 Skip to main content

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Slips On $2.8M Equity offering
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 11:35am   Comments
  • Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors to purchase and sell 1.36 million shares at $2.10 per share for gross proceeds of ~$2.8 million.
  • The company has also agreed to issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 0.68 million shares. The warrants have an exercise price equal to $2.04 per share and will expire five years from the issuance date.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general working capital purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close on August 25, 2021.
  • Price Action: STAF shares are trading lower by 16.2% at $1.705 on the last check Monday.

