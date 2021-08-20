 Skip to main content

Linda Frauendorfer To Retire As Sigmatron CFO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 11:59am   Comments
  • Electronic manufacturing services company Sigmatron International Inc (NASDAQ: SGMAannounced that Linda K Frauendorfer plans to retire as the CFO on October 31.
  • Frauendorfer will remain until a successor is named and throughout the transition. The search for her successor will start immediately.
  • She will remain a director of the company. 
  • Sigmatron clocked a 17.4% revenue growth in Q4, posting a positive EPS of $0.36.
  • Price Action: SGMA shares traded higher by 3.16% at $5.77 on the last check Friday.

