Linda Frauendorfer To Retire As Sigmatron CFO
- Electronic manufacturing services company Sigmatron International Inc (NASDAQ: SGMA) announced that Linda K Frauendorfer plans to retire as the CFO on October 31.
- Frauendorfer will remain until a successor is named and throughout the transition. The search for her successor will start immediately.
- She will remain a director of the company.
- Sigmatron clocked a 17.4% revenue growth in Q4, posting a positive EPS of $0.36.
- Price Action: SGMA shares traded higher by 3.16% at $5.77 on the last check Friday.
