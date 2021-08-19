 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Is Driving The State Of Housing?
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 19, 2021 5:40pm   Comments
Share:
What Is Driving The State Of Housing?

Ongoing concerns surrounding inflation could have a significant effect on the U.S. housing market, according to a presentation during the Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit by Gianni Di Poce, president of The Mercator LLC.

What Is Happening: “Higher inflation means higher interest rates, and this can mean a lot for the real estate market,” Di Poce said. “Property values might actually rise in an inflationary environment.

“If you own the property, it's good news,” he added. “But if you're trying to buy the property, it's going to be a more expensive device.”

Di Poce pointed to the Federal Reserve’s response to the rapid inflation uptick as “the elephant in the room,” noting the central bank was just “beginning the discussion of thinking about tapering their quantitative easing program.”

He theorized the Fed is strictly interested in yield curve control, which he argued was crucial to economic wellness.

“They don't want that yield curve to flatten or go negative on purpose,” he said. “We live in a liquidity driven market — if liquidity dries up and there's no bid, then you get those massive crashes like we saw in real estate in 2008 and 2009 because liquidity was no longer there.”

See Also: Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit: Reopening Stocks You Need To Know

What Else Is Occuring: The real estate market has been reshaped with “massive migrations” to Texas, Florida and Arizona, which are enjoying “booming property markets," Di Poce said. 

He also cited the impact of lumber prices on the future of new home construction.

“Lumber prices are down almost 75% from their peak in May,” he said. “That’s serious move — that’s nothing short of a crash. It’s a great barometer as well for home builders and new homes because what do you need to build the new home? You need lumber.”

Photo: Paul McGowan/Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Microsoft And Cisco Gain As The QQQ Bounces Back Thursday
Five-Year Compounded Value of Analog Devices Holdings
Why Worry With Dividends? Their Five-Year Reinvested Value For North American
Graco, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?
Why Worry With Dividends? Their Five-Year Reinvested Value For Dover
Palantir, Clover Health, Robinhood, Nvidia, AMC And More — Stocks Trending On WallStreetBets Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Gianni Di Poce Housing The Mercator LLCNews Events Real Estate

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com