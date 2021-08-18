Performant Financial To Raise $40M Via Stock Offering
- Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PFMT) has priced its public offering of 10.525 million shares at $3.80 per share.
- The company granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.58 million shares.
- The company expects gross proceeds from this offering to be ~$40 million.
- The offering is scheduled to close on August 20, 2021.
- Performant Financial intends to use the offering net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: PFMT shares are trading lower by 9.13% at $3.89 on the last check Wednesday.
