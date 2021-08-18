 Skip to main content

Performant Financial To Raise $40M Via Stock Offering
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 2:56pm   Comments
  • Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PFMThas priced its public offering of 10.525 million shares at $3.80 per share.
  • The company granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.58 million shares.
  • The company expects gross proceeds from this offering to be ~$40 million. 
  • The offering is scheduled to close on August 20, 2021.
  • Performant Financial intends to use the offering net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: PFMT shares are trading lower by 9.13% at $3.89 on the last check Wednesday.

