Twitter Trials Letting Users Report Misinformation

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is piloting an option for users to report misinformation to the but not all flagged tweets will be reviewed by fact checkers, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

What Happened: The pilot is currently being tried out in the U.S., Australia and South Korea and the social media company may add more categories to the fact-checking operation based on the results of the test.

The Jack Dorsey-led company will not review the legitimacy of each identified tweet or respond to users with updates as it does with other types of reports.

Why It Matters: Twitter and other social media companies such as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) have been under fire for not doing enough to curb the spread of misinformation. Unlike Facebook, which has an army of outside fact checkers, Twitter’s efforts are more limited.

Twitter’s internal Trust and Safety team reviews tweets and, usually, just flags the most egregious or highest-profile offenders. A few politicians have been flagged or temporarily suspended for repeated misinformation violations, including former President Donald Trump.

Price Action: Twitter shares closed 1.41% lower at $62.88 on Tuesday.

