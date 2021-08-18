 Skip to main content

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 18, 2021 4:34am   Comments
Twitter Trials Letting Users Report Misinformation

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is piloting an option for users to report misinformation to the but not all flagged tweets will be reviewed by fact checkers, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

What Happened: The pilot is currently being tried out in the U.S., Australia and South Korea and the social media company may add more categories to the fact-checking operation based on the results of the test.

The Jack Dorsey-led company will not review the legitimacy of each identified tweet or respond to users with updates as it does with other types of reports.

See Also: Why Apple's Plan To Scan iPhones For Child Sexual Abuse Content Is Worrying Experts

Why It Matters: Twitter and other social media companies such as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) have been under fire for not doing enough to curb the spread of misinformation. Unlike Facebook, which has an army of outside fact checkers, Twitter’s efforts are more limited. 

Twitter’s internal Trust and Safety team reviews tweets and, usually, just flags the most egregious or highest-profile offenders. A few politicians have been flagged or temporarily suspended for repeated misinformation violations, including former President Donald Trump.

Price Action: Twitter shares closed 1.41% lower at $62.88 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Jack Dorsey Misinformation social media

