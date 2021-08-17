Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Data on retail sales for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect July retail sales dropping 0.2% following a 0.6% rise in June.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Data on industrial production for July will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect industrial production increasing 0.5% in July versus a 0.4% growth in the previous month.
- Data on business inventories for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Business inventories are expected to increase 0.8% in June following a 0.5% build in the previous month.
- The housing market index for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The housing market index is likely to hold steady at 80 during August.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 3:45 p.m. ET.
