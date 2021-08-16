NV5 Global Bags $6M In Geospatial Awards To Support US Geological Survey
- NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEE) has been selected by the US Geological Survey (USGS) to provide geospatial services totaling ~$6 million to support the 3D Elevation Program (3DEP).
- NV5 Geospatial will perform over 20,000 square miles of lidar data collection and data analytics in Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Alaska.
- The goal of the USGS 3DEP program is to provide a national baseline of high-resolution, three-dimensional topographic elevation data across the U.S.
- Price Action: NVEE shares closed lower by 0.77% at $97.02 on Monday.
