 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lion Electric Bags Order For 35 Electric School Buses From Prince Edward Island For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 7:30am   Comments
Share:
Lion Electric Bags Order For 35 Electric School Buses From Prince Edward Island For Undisclosed Sum
  • Lion Electric Co (NYSE: LEV) has received an order for 35 LionC school buses from the province of Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.). Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The vehicles will join the 12 LionC buses already operating in the province.
  • Lion will also provide 35 Level 2 charging stations to P.E.I. as it builds out its electric vehicle infrastructure.
  • The purchase was made in part using funds from the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island, who are contributing over $6.3 million to the clean school bus project.
  • P.E.I. has an eventual goal of replacing the entirety of its 332-school bus fleet with electric school buses.
  • Price Action: LEV shares closed higher by 6.01% at $15.53 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LEV)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Lion Electric
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Lion Electric
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Lion Electric
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Lion Electric
Truck Talk: Trash Talking Edition
With Fed Seeing Higher Inflation, Growth Stocks Could be In The Spotlight Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com