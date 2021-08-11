Lion Electric Bags Order For 35 Electric School Buses From Prince Edward Island For Undisclosed Sum
- Lion Electric Co (NYSE: LEV) has received an order for 35 LionC school buses from the province of Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.). Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The vehicles will join the 12 LionC buses already operating in the province.
- Lion will also provide 35 Level 2 charging stations to P.E.I. as it builds out its electric vehicle infrastructure.
- The purchase was made in part using funds from the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island, who are contributing over $6.3 million to the clean school bus project.
- P.E.I. has an eventual goal of replacing the entirety of its 332-school bus fleet with electric school buses.
- Price Action: LEV shares closed higher by 6.01% at $15.53 on Tuesday.
