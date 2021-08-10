VOX COMMENCES TRADING ON OTCQX

TORONTO, CANADA – August 10, 2021 – Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) (OTCQX: VOXCF) (“Vox” or the “Company”), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol “VOXCF”. The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which more than 10,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. Vox’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VOX”.

The OTCQX Best Market provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade VOXCF. The OTCQX Best Market is OTC Markets Group's premier market for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

Vox is in the process of securing Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) eligibility for its common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States and in 131 other countries. Trading through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process of daily trades. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/VOXCF/quote.

“We are pleased to reach the milestone of trading on OTCQX, as this will make it easier for new U.S. investors to invest in Vox and for our existing U.S. investors to continue trading," confirmed Kyle Floyd, the CEO of Vox. “This is yet another demonstration of the Company's commitment to building long term shareholder value in the U.S., Canada and internationally. Moreover, I believe that once the Company is DTC eligible, this will further improve our overall liquidity and help to accelerate the expansion of our shareholder base in North America over time.”

About Vox

Vox is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning nine jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 45 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

