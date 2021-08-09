Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect job openings increasing to 9.285 in June versus May's level of 9.209 million.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 10:10 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Investor Movement Index for July will be released at 12:30 p.m. ET.
