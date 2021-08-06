 Skip to main content

Ideanomics Subsidiary WAVE Secures Supplier Contract From Sourcewell
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 3:39pm   Comments
  • Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) subsidiary WAVE (Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification) has secured a cooperative purchasing contract in the wireless inductive charging solutions category from Sourcewell. WAVE will hold a four-year contract.
  • Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering cooperative purchasing with more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities throughout North America.
  • The contract allows more than 50,000 organizations, including government agencies, educational systems, and nonprofits, to purchase WAVE's charging solutions at a discount.
  • Transit agencies and ports will be able to purchase WAVE's EV wireless charging systems without facing RFP, bidding, and vendor selection processes.
  • Price Action: IDEX shares are trading higher by 5.98% at $2.47 on the last check Friday.

