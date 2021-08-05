Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Challenger job-cut report for July is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- International trade report for June is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a deficit of $74.0 billion for total goods and services trade in June, compared to a $71.2 billion deficit a month ago.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims dropping to 381,000 for the July 31 week from 400,000 in the previous week.
- Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
