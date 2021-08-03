 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ECMOHO Raises $9M Via Secondary Equity Offering At 32% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 6:59am   Comments
Share:
ECMOHO Raises $9M Via Secondary Equity Offering At 32% Discount
  • China's health and wellness solutions provider, ECMOHO Ltd (NASDAQ: MOHO), priced 10 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $0.90 per ADS to raise $9 million in a secondary offering. Each ADS represents four shares.
  • The offer price implies a 31.8% discount to ECMOHO's Monday closing price of $1.32.
  • The offering proceeds will serve investment in its SaaS platform, working capital, and general corporate purposes.
  • The underwriter has a 45-day option to purchase additional ADS of up to 12.8% of the offering size.
  • ECMOHO stock has lost 41.3% year-to-date.
  • Price action: MOHO shares traded lower by 33.3% at $0.88 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MOHO)

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 2.5%; Exicure Shares Spike Higher
40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Short Ideas Offerings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com