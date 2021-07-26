 Skip to main content

MissFresh Partners With Mengniu Dairy To Expand Into China's Neighborhood Retail Sector

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 11:51am   Comments
MissFresh Partners With Mengniu Dairy To Expand Into China's Neighborhood Retail Sector
  • MissFresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) announced a partnership to provide the full range of Mengniu Dairy's 70 dairy products to bring more choices to the MissFresh app and WeChat Mini Program users.
  • MissFresh will supply Mengniu's full range of products, including milk, yogurt, ice cream, and other beverages.
  • Mengniu and MissFresh will also deepen their cooperation in the digital supply chain and jointly upgrade the management process for the dairy product category by launching a new "consumer-to-manufacturer" (C2M) customized yogurt product next year.
  • MissFresh expects the partnership to help expand its presence into China's neighborhood retail sector.
  • Price action: MF shares are trading lower by 15.8% at $5.63 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Dairy Products IndustryNews Small Cap

