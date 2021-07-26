MissFresh Partners With Mengniu Dairy To Expand Into China's Neighborhood Retail Sector
- MissFresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) announced a partnership to provide the full range of Mengniu Dairy's 70 dairy products to bring more choices to the MissFresh app and WeChat Mini Program users.
- MissFresh will supply Mengniu's full range of products, including milk, yogurt, ice cream, and other beverages.
- Mengniu and MissFresh will also deepen their cooperation in the digital supply chain and jointly upgrade the management process for the dairy product category by launching a new "consumer-to-manufacturer" (C2M) customized yogurt product next year.
- MissFresh expects the partnership to help expand its presence into China's neighborhood retail sector.
- Price action: MF shares are trading lower by 15.8% at $5.63 on the last check Tuesday.
