WWE To Develop Scripted Series On Vince McMahon's 1994 Steroids Trial

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is partnering with Blumhouse Television on “The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon,” a limited series dramatization of the federal government’s 1994 indictment of the WWE chief executive for allegedly supplying anabolic steroids to his on-screen talent.

What Happened: In a press statement, WWE said the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York was influenced by a series of articles by “infamous (New York) Post writer Phil Mushnick” that claimed McMahon was an illegal steroid dealer.

McMahon, whose financial fortunes were at a low ebb during this period, refused to consider a plea deal and was acquitted in a highly publicized trial.

“We have a dramatic, riveting saga – one that’s crazier than fiction – that will appeal to the cross-section of Blumhouse and WWE fans,” said Chris McCumber, president of Blumhouse Television President. “To say I’m thrilled about collaborating again with WWE is an understatement.”

The announcement of the series didn't mention casting or behind-the-camera talent, nor was there information on where the new production would be seen. McMahon will be an executive producer of the project.

Related Link: Stock Wars: WWE Vs. Live Nation Entertainment

What Else Happened: The new production is the latest in a flurry of high-profile activity from WWE, which also announced its first-ever pay-per-view event on a New Year’s Day will take place Jan. 1, 2022, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The company resumed its post-pandemic live events on July 16 with a “SmackDown” show on at the Toyota Center in Houston, and last week, the company announced a partnership with Iconic Events Releasing to broadcast its Aug. 21 SummerSlam event in movie theaters in 33 states, which will mark the first time that SummerSlam is being shown in cinematic venues.

Photo: Courtesy of WWE.