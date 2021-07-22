 Skip to main content

Roth Capital Maintains Buy Rating On Gogo, Sees Over 48% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 12:28pm   Comments
  • Roth Capital analyst Scott Searle has reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $16 on Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO), implying a 48.4% upside.
  • Concerns around start-up competitor Smartsky has largely overshadowed Core Business Aviation fundamentals, Searle points.
  • Through the first two weeks of July, flights are up 30% versus the comparable 2019 period, he adds. 
  • Searle expects this strength to translate to a slight Q2 upside and continued growth into the second half of 2021. 
  • With strong demand, modest market penetration assumptions, and 5G on the horizon, he would use weakness as a buying opportunity.
  • Price action: GOGO shares traded lower by 3.06% at $10.45 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for GOGO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Apr 2021William BlairUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Feb 2021Morgan StanleyReinstatesEqual-Weight

