WiSA's Wave Campaign Continues to Build WiSA Certified Category with New Store on Amazon Featuring WiSA Products and Retailer Bundles Available Across Amazon's Vast Platform

Increases shopping ease for wireless home cinema consumers with all of Amazon’s WiSA Certified TVs, speakers and transmitters in one designated spot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (July 22, 2021) -- WiSA® LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced the launch of its custom branded Amazon Storefront, enabling all WiSA Certified™ products being sold on the Amazon platform to be purchased easily from one page, strengthening the customer experience.

With an expected 2 million visitors to WiSA’s website this year due to the success of the WiSA Wave Marketing Program, the Association worked closely with its consumer electronics members to create the dedicated online store. Wave initiatives will continue to focus on educating consumers on the benefits of WiSA and the high performance home cinema experiences the technology and the member brands implementing it are delivering to a global audience. Wave additionally focuses on making retail storefronts the primary destination for these newly educated consumers.

The WiSA Amazon Storefront is a key component for the continued momentum of the global wireless WiSA Certification category that includes TVs, wireless transmitters and WiSA surround sound configurations, including Dolby Atmos.

In one easy-to-navigate location, consumers will be able to shop these categories:

In addition to great home cinema solutions from WiSA member brands such as LG, Hisense, Klipsch, HARMAN, Enclave and Platin, the storefront will feature WiSA speakers and TV bundles from retailer partners like Electronic Express and Walts TV. The Amazon Storefront allows shoppers to seamlessly select the proper products for any system configuration, performance level and budget.

“We’re excited to offer consumers and brand loyalists this new opportunity to shop for a wide variety of WiSA Certified™ home entertainment systems and components at the touch of a button,” said Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. “Amazon has rightfully become the most trusted online marketplace and we are thrilled to offer customers the same ease of selectability and purchase for WiSA Certified™ products. As the consumer electronics industry continues to expand, it’s important to have a user-friendly store that allows consumers to quickly find and compare products and prices to build systems that best suit their needs.”

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA®, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified™ components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified™ speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

