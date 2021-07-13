 Skip to main content

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Jefferies Financial Group

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 11:04am
Looking at Q2, Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) earned $497.67 million, a 38.66% increase from the preceding quarter. Jefferies Financial Group's sales decreased to $1.95 billion, a 21.55% change since Q1. In Q1, Jefferies Financial Group earned $811.35 million, and total sales reached $2.49 billion.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Jefferies Financial Group's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Jefferies Financial Group posted an ROCE of 0.05%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Jefferies Financial Group is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Jefferies Financial Group's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Jefferies Financial Group reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.3/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.9/share.

 

Posted-In: BZI-ROCE

