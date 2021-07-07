 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Hibbett Sports: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 11:13am   Comments
Looking at Q1, Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) earned $110.15 million, a 255.3% increase from the preceding quarter. Hibbett Sports also posted a total of $506.86 million in sales, a 34.51% increase since Q4. In Q4, Hibbett Sports earned $31.00 million, and total sales reached $376.83 million.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Hibbett Sports posted an ROCE of 0.25%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Hibbett Sports is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Hibbett Sports's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Hibbett Sports reported Q1 earnings per share at $5.0/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.77/share.

 

