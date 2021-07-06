 Skip to main content

Looking Into Korn Ferry's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 1:48pm   Comments
Looking at Q4, Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) earned $86.25 million, a 32.38% increase from the preceding quarter. Korn Ferry also posted a total of $557.39 million in sales, a 16.64% increase since Q3. In Q3, Korn Ferry earned $65.16 million, and total sales reached $477.88 million.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Korn Ferry's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Korn Ferry posted an ROCE of 0.06%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Korn Ferry's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Korn Ferry reported Q4 earnings per share at $1.21/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.98/share.

 

Posted-In: BZI-ROCE

