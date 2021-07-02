 Skip to main content

ContextLogic Shares Drop Following Rating Downgrade, CFO Departure
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 8:12am   Comments
  • Evercore ISI analyst Shweta Khajuria downgraded ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) to In-Line from Outperform rating with a price target of $13, down from $17.
  • CFO Rajat Bahri resigned from the mobile e-commerce company effective July 23 after four and a half years. The company did not provide a reason for the abrupt departure.
  • It announced plans to reopen its offices. The company declared flexible working options for the majority of its employees.
  • In May, the company beat the Q1 revenue analyst consensus by 3.9% as the revenue jumped 75% year-on-year to $772 million. It missed the EPS consensus by 16.7% at $(0.21).
  • WISH shares lost 15% in the last week.
  • Price action: WISH shares traded lower by 1.39% at $12.07 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for WISH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Evercore ISI GroupDowngradesOutperformIn-Line
Apr 2021Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Feb 2021Loop CapitalUpgradesHoldBuy

