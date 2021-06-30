Casper Sleep Partners With Mattress Warehouse
- Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE: CSPR) has announced a partnership with mattress retailer Mattress Warehouse (sleephappens.com).
- Casper will be bringing the latest innovation in sleep to Mattress Warehouse, allowing customers across the mid-Atlantic region to shop a variety of premium offerings.
- “This partnership with Mattress Warehouse is part of our strategic retail expansion with the rollout of our latest product offerings, including mattresses with Snow Technology,” said Emilie Arel, Chief Commercial Officer, Casper.
- Casper products will be available to try in over 60 Mattress Warehouse showrooms beginning in late July.
- Price action: CSPR shares are trading lower by 0.30% at $8.31 on the last check Wednesday.
