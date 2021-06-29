 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Canadian Solar Bags 86 MWp In Japan Solar Auction
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 11:01am   Comments
Share:
Canadian Solar Bags 86 MWp In Japan Solar Auction
  • Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQwon 86 MWp in Japan's 8th solar energy auction, accounting for the largest share of the total capacity auctioned.
  • The 86 MWp includes three projects in the Tohoku region: an 80 MWp project in Miyagi Prefecture, a 3 MWp project located in Fukushima Prefecture, and a 3 MWp project located in Aomori Prefecture.  
  • The projects will enter into a 20-year power purchase agreement with Tohoku Power Electric Company at a weighted average rate of ¥10.77 ($0.098) per kWh once constructed.
  • Canadian Solar expects the projects to reach commercial operation between 2024 and 2026.
  • Price action: CSIQ shares traded higher by 2.20% at $46.50 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSIQ)

10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Understanding Canadian Solar's Unusual Options Activity
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Canadian Solar Seeks To Raise $150M Via Secondary ATM Equity Offering
Price Over Earnings Overview: Canadian Solar
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs solar energyNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com