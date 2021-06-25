 Skip to main content

Looking Into Switch's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 10:33am   Comments
Switch (NYSE:SWCH) showed a loss in earnings since Q4, totaling $24.18 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 2.44% to $130.87 million during Q1. Switch reached earnings of $26.26 million and sales of $127.75 million in Q4.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Switch's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Switch posted an ROCE of 0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Switch, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Switch reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.08/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.04/share.

 

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

