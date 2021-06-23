Looking Into RCI Hospitality Holdings's Return On Capital Employed

Looking at Q2, RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) earned $9.84 million, a 49.49% increase from the preceding quarter. RCI Hospitality Holdings also posted a total of $44.06 million in sales, a 14.74% increase since Q1. In Q1, RCI Hospitality Holdings earned $6.58 million, and total sales reached $38.40 million.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in RCI Hospitality Holdings's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, RCI Hospitality Holdings posted an ROCE of 0.06%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows RCI Hospitality Holdings is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In RCI Hospitality Holdings's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Insight

RCI Hospitality Holdings reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.75/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.42/share.