 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Delcath Systems

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 9:58am   Comments
Share:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) reported Q1 sales of $388.00 thousand. Earnings fell to a loss of $6.85 million, resulting in a 8.25% decrease from last quarter. In Q4, Delcath Systems brought in $507.00 thousand in sales but lost $7.47 million in earnings.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Delcath Systems's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Delcath Systems posted an ROCE of -0.34%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Delcath Systems is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Delcath Systems's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Delcath Systems reported Q1 earnings per share at $-1.04/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.98/share.

 

Related Articles (DCTH)

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector
Delcath Systems' Hepzato Achieves 44% Best Overall Response Compared to Best Alternative Care in Eye Cancer
Looking Into Delcath Systems's Return On Capital Employed
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Front And Center, FDA Decisions Due For Scynexis, Liminal And Alkermes
Delcath Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com