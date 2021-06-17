 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is Lordstown Motors Stock Plummeting Again?
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 11:32am   Comments
Share:
Why Is Lordstown Motors Stock Plummeting Again?

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NYSE: RIDE) shares have been under pressure since the company flagged a going concern warning. The weakness intensified Monday after the company announced a complete overhaul of its management team.

After staging a recovery Tuesday and Wednesday, the shares are trading lower yet again.

The trigger for Wednesday's decline is an 8-K filing with the SEC in which Lordstown said the purchase agreements for the company's Endurance EV pickup truck its executives mentioned in an online media event Tuesday are a significant indicator of demand — and do not represent "binding purchase orders" or other "firm purchase commitments."

" ... We have engaged in limited marketing activities and we have no binding purchase orders or commitments from customers," the company said.

In the filing, the company also said it has postponed the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders from June 17 to Aug. 19. Additionally, the company announced the hiring of automotive executive John Whitcomb as VP, global commercial operations, effective June 21.

RIDE Price Action: The stock was down 1.04% at $10.67 at last check. 

Related Link: Lordstown Motors Analysts React To Going Concern Warning: 'These Conditions Raise Substantial Doubt'

Photo courtesy of Lordstown Motors. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RIDE)

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Why Lordstown Motors Shares Are Trading Higher Today
DraftKings Falls On Hindenburg Short Report, Calls Out Sports Betting Co. For Skirting Law & Hiding 'Black Market Operations'
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
SPACs Attack Recap: 7 SPAC Deals, SPAC Rumors And Headline News From Last Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsNews Small Cap Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com