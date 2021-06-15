 Skip to main content

Return On Capital Employed Overview: NextGen Healthcare

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 11:16am   Comments
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) reported Q4 sales of $144.19 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $290.00 thousand, resulting in a 131.12% decrease from last quarter. In Q3, NextGen Healthcare earned $932.00 thousand and total sales reached $141.75 million.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in NextGen Healthcare's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, NextGen Healthcare posted an ROCE of -0.0%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In NextGen Healthcare's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

NextGen Healthcare reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.21/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.19/share.

 

