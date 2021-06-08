 Skip to main content

Voyager Therapeutics: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 10:44am   Comments
In Q1, Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) posted sales of $6.50 million. Earnings were up 7.84%, but Voyager Therapeutics still reported an overall loss of $25.59 million. In Q4, Voyager Therapeutics brought in $6.54 million in sales but lost $23.73 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Voyager Therapeutics posted an ROCE of -0.19%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Voyager Therapeutics, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Voyager Therapeutics reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.58/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.66/share.

 

