Return On Capital Employed Overview: Scientific Games

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 9:58am   Comments
Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) posted Q1 earnings of $81.00 million, an increase from Q4 of 30.65%. Sales dropped to $729.00 million, a 4.33% decrease between quarters. In Q4, Scientific Games brought in $762.00 million in sales but only earned $62.00 million.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Scientific Games posted an ROCE of -0.03%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Scientific Games is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Scientific Games's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Scientific Games reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.16/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.45/share.

 

