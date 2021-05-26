 Skip to main content

ROCE Insights For Apyx Medical

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 8:58am   Comments
In Q1, Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) posted sales of $8.64 million. Earnings were up 151.59%, but Apyx Medical still reported an overall loss of $4.84 million. In Q4, Apyx Medical brought in $11.46 million in sales but lost $1.92 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Apyx Medical posted an ROCE of -0.08%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Apyx Medical's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Apyx Medical reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.14/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.14/share.

 

