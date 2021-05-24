This ETF Pays A 9.1% Dividend
Investors seeking income should consider the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSE: XYLD). It currently has a dividend yield in excess of 9%.
This ETF sells call options on the S&P 500. This strategy could limit the ETF's price appreciation potential, but it results in a high level of income.
Even though interest rates have been rising, income-seeking investors have had limited options. This ETF, and others, offer these investors opportunities.
See also: Best Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Dividends Specialty ETFs Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga