This ETF Pays A 9.1% Dividend

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 7:24am   Comments
This ETF Pays A 9.1% Dividend

Investors seeking income should consider the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSE: XYLD). It currently has a dividend yield in excess of 9%.

This ETF sells call options on the S&P 500. This strategy could limit the ETF's price appreciation potential, but it results in a high level of income.

Even though interest rates have been rising, income-seeking investors have had limited options. This ETF, and others, offer these investors opportunities.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

