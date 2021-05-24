This ETF Pays A 9.1% Dividend

Investors seeking income should consider the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSE: XYLD). It currently has a dividend yield in excess of 9%.

This ETF sells call options on the S&P 500. This strategy could limit the ETF's price appreciation potential, but it results in a high level of income.

Even though interest rates have been rising, income-seeking investors have had limited options. This ETF, and others, offer these investors opportunities.

