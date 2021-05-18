 Skip to main content

China Mobile Seeks Shanghai Listing Following NYSE Eviction: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 4:08pm   Comments
  • China Mobile Ltd (OTC: CHLKF) seeks to raise almost $6.1 billion from the sale of up to 964.8 million shares (based on Monday closing price) in Shanghai Stock Exchange following former Trump government-led eviction from the U.S. exchange, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • On May 6, China Mobile, China Telecom Corp Ltd (OTC: CHJHF), and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (OTC: CHUFF) lost appeals against the NYSE eviction. The companies will be subsequently delisted based on the Trump order.
  • China Mobile plans to spend the proceeds on faster mobile networks, new cloud infrastructure, and superfast broadband.
  • China Telecom is also chasing a Shanghai listing.
  • China Unicom parent China United Network Communications Ltd is already listed on the Shanghai exchange.

