 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Kellogg's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 11:19am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q1, Kellogg (NYSE:K) earned $472.00 million, a 22.6% increase from the preceding quarter. Kellogg also posted a total of $3.58 billion in sales, a 3.46% increase since Q4. In Q4, Kellogg earned $385.00 million, and total sales reached $3.46 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Kellogg posted an ROCE of 0.13%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Kellogg's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Kellogg reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.11/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.96/share.

 

Related Articles (K)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps 100 Points; Fastly Shares Slide
Mid-Day Market Update: Avid Technology Surges After Q1 Results; James River Group Shares Plunge
Why Kellogg's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Kellogg Earnings Beat Views
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Jobless Claims, Fed Speakers
5 Stocks To Watch For May 6, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com