Ucloudlink Extends Australian Footprint With Intercel Partnership
- Mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, Ucloudlink Group Inc (NASDAQ: UCL), has inked a cooperation agreement with industrial routers maker, Intercel Pty Ltd, to provide its mobile broadband devices and data services.
- Intercel will distribute uCloudlink’s GlocalMe mobile broadband devices and mobile data services in Australia under the arrangement.
- GlocalMe is a lightweight, portable data solution compatible with various application scenarios that offer speedy, secure, and stable mobile connection anytime, anywhere.
- uCloudlink has already consolidated a foothold in the Asia-Pacific region with partners like the Philippines’ Shore Access and Jakarta’s HKM.
- Price action: UCL shares closed lower by 9.32% at $10.65 on Friday.
