BioSig's Cardiac Signal Processing System Now Used At Mayo Clinic's Phoenix Campus

MedTech company BioSig Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: BSGM) first commercial product — the PURE EP system — is gaining traction with physicians and patients.

What Happened: BioSig's PURE EP system, which is intended to treat cardiac arrhythmias, is now being used by physicians at the Mayo Clinic's campus in Phoenix, Arizona, the company said in a release Tuesday.

The 30-day clinical evaluation of the PURE EP System is being conducted by cardiac electrophysiologists at the clinic's Phoenix facility.

The new installation follows a Mayo Clinic in Florida that has been conducting patient cases with the technology since January 2020.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech (April 25-May 1): FDA Decisions For Sol-Gel, Protalix Bio, Ardelyx

Why It's Important: PURE EP System is BioSig's first product, and it was cleared by the FDA in August 2018.

It is a proprietary signal acquisition and processing technology that is used for acquiring and storing electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in a lab under the supervision of licensed health care practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

To date, more than 660 patient cases have been conducted with the PURE EP System by over 40 physicians across nine clinical sites, BioSig said.

In mid-December, the company announced the first commercial sale of the PURE EP Systems.

Earlier this month, the company announced it added two experienced electrophysiology Regional Directors to lead commercial expansion across Southeast and Central regions.

BioSig shares closed Monday's session up 2.62% at $3.92.

Photo courtesy of BioSig.