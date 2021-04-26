 Skip to main content

Why Churchill Capital Corp IV Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 3:45pm   Comments
Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) shares are trading higher as traders circulate speculation that the company's SPAC merger partner Lucid Motors could partner with Apple.

Churchill Capital Corp IV is a blank check company. The company is merging with Lucid Motors, an electric vehicle company.

Churchill Capital's stock was trading approximately 14% higher on Monday at $23.40 at the time of publication. The company set a new 52-week high today at $64.86 and a 52-week low of $9.60.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News

