Why Churchill Capital Corp IV Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) shares are trading higher as traders circulate speculation that the company's SPAC merger partner Lucid Motors could partner with Apple.

Churchill Capital Corp IV is a blank check company. The company is merging with Lucid Motors, an electric vehicle company.

Churchill Capital's stock was trading approximately 14% higher on Monday at $23.40 at the time of publication. The company set a new 52-week high today at $64.86 and a 52-week low of $9.60.

