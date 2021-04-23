Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- The manufacturing and services PMIs for April will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect manufacturing index rising to 60.0 in April, while the services index might increase to 60.7.
- Data on new home sales for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts project new home sales rising to 887,000 annual rate from February's 775,000.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
