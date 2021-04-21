Pat Sajak Accidentally Reveals 'Wheel Of Fortune' Answer During Game

Well, here is something you don't see every day: Pat Sajak giving away the answer to a "Wheel of Fortune" puzzle while the game is in motion.

Oopsie: On the April 15 broadcast, one of the games evolved with the letters "_ _ _ TE _ RAN _ L _" remaining in the puzzle. Sajak viewed the board and remarked, "Yikes. Well, I'd rather be standing here than there, quite frankly."

"Quite Frankly" was the answer to the puzzle, although the contestant didn't synchronize Sajak's comments with the challenge before him. Sajak acknowledged his goof-up, but noted his accidental clue wasn't processed by the contestant.

"It goes to show you that people are concentrating and they're not paying any attention to me," he quipped.

Hey, Stuff Happens: "Wheel of Fortune" is the longest-running syndicated game show on U.S. television, created by Merv Griffin in 1975 with Chuck Woolery as the original host.

Pat Sajak took over the hosting duties in 1981, leaving in 1989 to host a late-night talk show and returning two years later. Sajak went on temporary leave in 2019 after undergoing emergency intestinal surgery, with the show's hostess Vanna White filling in during his absence.

"Wheel of Fortune" is owned by the Sony Entertainment (NYSE: SNE) subsidiary Sony Pictures Television and distributed by ViacomCBS' (NASDAQ: VIAC) CBS Media Ventures.

(Photo courtesy "Wheel of Fortune.")