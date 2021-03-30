Yandex Announces Management Changes After Finance Chief Departs
- European internet and ride-hailing provider Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) announced the exit of Greg Abovsky as CFO and COO effective April 30 to pursue another opportunity in a different region.
- Vadim Marchuk was appointed as acting CFO. Marchuk had joined Yandex in 2016 as VP of Corporate Development.
- The COO roles will be divided between management team members, including Deputy CEO Tigran Khudaverdyan.
- Price action: YNDX shares are trading lower by 1.62% at $62.71 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Management Tech Media