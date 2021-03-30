 Skip to main content

Yandex Announces Management Changes After Finance Chief Departs
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 7:21am   Comments
  • European internet and ride-hailing provider Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDXannounced the exit of Greg Abovsky as CFO and COO effective April 30 to pursue another opportunity in a different region.
  • Vadim Marchuk was appointed as acting CFO. Marchuk had joined Yandex in 2016 as VP of Corporate Development.
  • The COO roles will be divided between management team members, including Deputy CEO Tigran Khudaverdyan.
  • Price action: YNDX shares are trading lower by 1.62% at $62.71 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

