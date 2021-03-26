Analyzing The Price Action In Elite Education Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Elite Education Gr Intl's Stock Today

Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) is currently up 661.25% to a price of $30.6. The stock's volume is currently 1.91 million, which is roughly 1171.57% of its recent 30-day volume average of 162.82 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Elite Education Group International shares are trading higher. The stock's IPO date was Thursday.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $4.0 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $4.25 and fallen to a low of $3.58.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.