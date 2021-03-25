VIZIO Raises $159M From IPO At $21 Per Share
- Television and soundbar designer and seller VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE: VZIO) priced 12.25 million shares at $21 per share in its initial public offering (IPO).
- The IPO includes 7.56 million from VIZIO and 4.69 million shares from selling stockholders.
- The offering is expected to fetch gross proceeds of $158.76 million.
- Additionally, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1.84 million from the selling stockholders.
- The shares will begin trading on the NYSE under the symbol "VZIO" today.
- J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are the lead book-running managers for the offering.
