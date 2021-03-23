 Skip to main content

Why Discovery's Stock is Down During Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 10:34am   Comments
The Price And Volume Action In Discovery's Stock Today

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is currently down 6.29% to a price of $69.77. The stock's volume is currently 2.34 million, which is roughly 23.9% of its recent 30-day volume average of 9.79 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Discovery shares are trading lower after UBS downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $51.07 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $78.14 and as low as $17.12.

