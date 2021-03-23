 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Analyzing Luminex's Ex-Dividend Date

March 23, 2021
On February 8, 2021, Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) declared a dividend payable on April 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Luminex also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Luminex has an ex-dividend date planned for March 24, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.1. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.35% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Luminex's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Luminex has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on March 18, 2020 the company's payout was $0.09, which has since grown by $0.01. Luminex's dividend yield last year was 1.52%, which has since decreased by 0.17%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

