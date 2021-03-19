 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Moving The Market Friday?

Michael Horton , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 10:27am   Comments
Share:
What's Moving The Market Friday?

Top News

  • Friday is quadruple witching day, as many asset derivative contracts expire, including futures and options contracts. Witching days normally induce unusual volatility.
  • The Federal Reserve said the temporary extension to its Supplementary Leverage Ratio for bank holding companies will expire on March 31, with no extension.
  • The Swiss government announced it will delay nearly all further reopening steps, citing rising COVID-19 cases.

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures traded down to 3,877, seeing volatility. Down 0.45% for the session.
  • U.K.'s FTSE 100 down 1.49% to near 6,678.
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 down 1.41% to near 29,792.

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.74%.

Commodities

  • Crude oil down 0.87% to near $59.54/barrel.
  • Gold up 0.17% to near $1,735/oz.
  • Silver down 0.9% to near $26.11/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin up 0.62% over the last 24 hours to near $58,280.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com