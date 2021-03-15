 Skip to main content

Insider Sells UFP Industries Stock

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Sunday, March 14 showed that Missad Matthew J sold 7,250 shares of UFP Industries Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) at an average price of $70.96. The transaction moved the executive's stake in UFP Industries Inc. to 294,479 shares. UFP Industries was trading 0.3% lower from the previous closing price.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

When an insider buys stock after an important sell off, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued. Conversely, insiders who are selling stock at new lows can potentially indicate some kind of capitulation moment. Insiders selling at new highs can indicate that exec wants to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Important Transaction Codes

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. An open-market transaction means the insider went into the market of their own volition and made an active decision about the potential path for a company and its stock moving forward.

Posted-In: BZI-ITNews Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets

