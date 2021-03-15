Shift Technologies Appoints Retail Veteran Oded Shein As Finance Chief
- End-to-end auto e-commerce platform Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SFT) announced the appointment of retail veteran Oded Shein as the CFO, effective after filing 10-K for FY20.
- Shein succeeds Cindy Hanford, who is the CFO since October 2019.
- Shein served as CFO of Stage Stores Inc (OTC: SSINQ) for seven years. Hanford would continue as a consultant to assist with the transition through April 21, 2021.
- Price action: SFT shares traded lower by 4.43% at $9.7 on the last check Monday.
