Let's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week: Investors Should Track These Public Offerings

So far this year there have been a number of initial public offerings (IPOs) available on the public market. Here are some major upcoming IPOs that you need to watch out for this week.

1. Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GANX) is a biotech company that specializes in developing pharmacological chaperones drugs which are meant to treat rare metabolic disorders. The main focus of the company is to unlock new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders . Gain Therapeutics is poised to offer 3,636,364 shares of stock on the Nasdaq at a target price of $10-$12 on the week of March 15th.

2. Glass House Acquisition

Glass House Acquisition (NASDAQ: GLHAU) is a Dallas, Texas based company that targets businesses powering the new industrial economy. Glass House Acquisition intends to offer 20,000,000 shares of stock at a target price of $10 on the week of March 15th. They are planning to raise $200 million through initial public offerings. Glass Houses Acquisition was founded in 2021 and is led by CEO and Director Quincy Fennebresque.

3. Olo Inc

Olo Inc (NYSE: Olo) specializes in digital ordering and delivery programs for restaurants in the United States. They operate as a New York City-based B2B SaaS company that offers integrated ordering and delivery systems. Olo Inc intends to offer 18,000,000 shares at a target price between $16-$18. Their enterprise SaaS platform is great for multi-location restaurant brands that are in need of online ordering solutions.

4. The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE: NAPA) is a winery company that owns vineyard facilities and produces wines that are served in many different countries. The Duckhorn Portfolio is poised to offer 20,000,000 shares of stock at a target price of $14-$16 on the week of March 15th. The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) has filed to raise $300 million through initial public offerings.

5. Tuya

Tuya (NYSE: Tuya) is a software company that is a global leader in IoT cloud platforms. They offer Product, Application, and Cloud development services to companies. Tuya is poised to offer 43,590,000 shares of stock at a target price of $17-$20 on the New York Stock Exchange. Tuya was founded in 2014 and is set to be valued at over $11 billion.