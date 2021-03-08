 Skip to main content

Insider Sells UFP Industries Stock

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021
President & UFP Peters Allen T filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Sunday, March 7. The insider sold 19,594 shares of UFP Industries Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) at an average price of $61.76. After the transaction, the executive's stake in UFP Industries Inc. moved to 139,235 shares. Shares of UFP Industries rose by 2.7% from the previous closing price.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

While transactions from an insider shouldn't be used as the sole item to make an investment or trading decision, an insider buying or selling stock in their company can be a good added factor that leads to more conviction in a decision.

When an insider buys stock after an important sell off, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions which take place in the open market, indicated in the Form 4 with codes P for purchase and S for sale. An open-market transaction means the insider went into the market of their own volition and made an active decision about the potential path for a company and its stock moving forward.

Transaction codes other than P or S are often viewed with less conviction as they are often not tied to a decision by the exec. As an example, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option. Transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation the exec was promised upon being hired by a company.

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-ITNews Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets

