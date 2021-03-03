 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intel To Pay $2.18B Penalty To VLSI Tech For Patent Infringement: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 8:23am   Comments
Share:
  • Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) lost the patent infringement case against VLSI Technology LLC and will have to pay a penalty of $2.18 billion under a federal jury ruling, Reuters reports.
  • The penalty included $1.5 billion and $675 million for the infringement of the first and second patent, respectively.
  • Intel did not subscribe to the ruling and intends to file an appeal.
  • The patents were initially issued to Freescale Semiconductor and Sigmatel in 2009, 2010, and 2012. Further, the earliest of the patents was filed in 2005. However, Bloomberg contradicted the claim by stating that they were assigned to the Fortress Investment Group owned VLSI in 2019.
  • Price action: INTC stock is down by 0.29% at $61.06 in the premarket trading session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

Why It's A Great Time To Be A Value Investor
6 Lidar SPACs For Investors To Consider On Apple News
Biden Seeks $37B In Congressional Funding To Counter Chip Crisis: Reuters
Joby Aviation Lands SPAC Deal To Bring Urban Air Mobility Company Public
Biden Set To Sign Executive Order To Address Chip Shortages, Supply-Chain Crisis: WSJ
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Patent InfringementNews Legal Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com